Home / World News / Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Philippines

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Philippines

ANI |
Aug 10, 2023 01:29 PM IST

Philippines Earthquake: The quake occurred at 03:11:16 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 157 km South South East of Sarangani, Philippines on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Philippines Earthquake: The quake occurred at 03:11:16 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km.(Representational)
Philippines Earthquake: The quake occurred at 03:11:16 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km.(Representational)

Sarangani is a province located in the Soccsksargen region of the Philippines.

The quake occurred at 03:11:16 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km.

According to the USGS, the earthquake's epicentre was found at 4.024°N latitude and 125.817°E longitude respectively.

No reports of casualties and material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out