Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Myanmar's Yangon
A shallow 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey and AFP correspondents said, with no immediate reports of damage.
A tremor lasting at least one minute was felt in the city of around 8 million around 8.55 pm (1425 GMT), AFP correspondents said.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, USGS said, with an epicentre 39 kilometres (24 miles) north of Yangon.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Earthquakes are relatively common in Myanmar, which lies in a tectonically active region.
