Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Mexico, no major damage or injuries reported

Reuters |
Apr 04, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Mexico Earthquake: The epicenter of the quake was near the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Escondido, in southern Oaxaca state, according to the USGS.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook parts of Mexico on Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), while a seismic alarm caused some residents in the capital to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

Mexico Earthquake: No major damage or injuries were immediately reported.(Representational)

No major damage or injuries were immediately reported. The epicenter of the quake was near the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Escondido, in southern Oaxaca state, according to the USGS.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara wrote on Twitter he had asked authorities "to implement the necessary security protocols" to investigate potential damage.

