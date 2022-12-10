Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Chile
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:55 PM IST
Chile Earthquake: The earthquake was at a depth of 174 kilometers (108.12 miles), EMSC said.
Reuters |
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 174 kilometers (108.12 miles), EMSC said.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics