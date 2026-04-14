Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Silver Springs, Nevada in US

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Silver Springs, Nevada, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, sending tremors across parts of the region.

The earthquake, measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale, hit Delhi-NCR early Monday at a depth of 5 km. (Representational)

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The agency said the tremor occurred at a depth of 9 km (5.59 miles).

In a separate incident, an earthquake of Magnitude 4.9 struck the California region of United States.

Also read | Earthquake near California's San Jose, residents feel tremors

The magnitude of the earthquake was initially reported to be 5.1 but was later revised to 4.9 by the USGS.

Tremors of the earthquake were felt in San Jose and several other California areas as well.

USGS said it struck a kilometre east southeast of Boulder Creek, California. The US government science agency said the earthquake struck at around 8:41:25 UTC (around 1:41 am in California) at a depth of 10.9 km.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | Tremors felt in Oakland, Richmond and San Francisco {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Tremors felt in Oakland, Richmond and San Francisco {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Felt it in South San Jose near Los Gatos border shook my building hella hard," a California resident said on social media platform X after the earthquake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Felt it in South San Jose near Los Gatos border shook my building hella hard," a California resident said on social media platform X after the earthquake. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “5.1 quake in San Jose was the strongest I felt since the one in 2010,” another user wrote. Indonesia earthquake {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “5.1 quake in San Jose was the strongest I felt since the one in 2010,” another user wrote. Indonesia earthquake {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An undersea Magnitude 7.4 earthquake shook buildings in parts of northern Indonesia, rushing people out of their houses homes and killing at least one person on Thursday. It generated a small tsunami as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An undersea Magnitude 7.4 earthquake shook buildings in parts of northern Indonesia, rushing people out of their houses homes and killing at least one person on Thursday. It generated a small tsunami as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The strong tremors of the earthquake lasted 10 to 20 seconds and were felt in Bitung in North Sulawesi province as well as in Ternate city in neighboring North Maluku province, according to the Disaster Management Agency. The provinces border the Molucca Sea, where the earthquake was centered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The strong tremors of the earthquake lasted 10 to 20 seconds and were felt in Bitung in North Sulawesi province as well as in Ternate city in neighboring North Maluku province, according to the Disaster Management Agency. The provinces border the Molucca Sea, where the earthquake was centered. {{/usCountry}}

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Initial assessments showed light to severe damage in parts of Ternate, including a church and two houses. In Bitung, damage assessments were still underway, the agency said.

“We had just woken up and suddenly the earthquake hit... we all ran out of the house,” Associated Press news agency quoted Bitung resident Marten Mandagi. “The shaking was very strong,”

Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency reported a 70-year-old woman died in a building collapse in North Sulawesi's Manado city and another resident was injured. At least three injured people were hospitalized in Ternate.

Videos released by the rescue agency showed damaged structures and flattened houses, while television stations aired scenes of people rushing outside and gathering in streets to avoid the risk of collapsing buildings.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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