San Ramon earthquakes: Tremors felt in Oakland, Richmond and San Francisco
A series of earthquakes struck near San Ramon Monday morning, as per the USGS. The first quake measured 3.9 in magnitude at 6:27 am.
A series of earthquakes occurred near San Ramon on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The acute rumbling was felt across areas that included Oakland, Richmond and Hayward.
The first quake with 3.9 magnitude, which took place at approximately 6:27 a.m., was located 2.6 miles southeast of San Ramon, the USGS stated.
The second earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.3, struck at around 6:29 a.m. and was also centered in the same vicinity.
Additional aftershocks were recorded, comprising a magnitude of 1.3 at 6:32 a.m., a magnitude of 2.0 at 6:39 a.m., and a magnitude of 2.5 at 6:48 am, NBC News reported, stating that a series of 11 earthquakes rattled near San Ramon.
In San Francisco, residents noted that windows were shaking in Glen Park and there were rumblings in Nopa.
No information was immediately available regarding any damage.
Also Read: A baby boy or girl? Epstein had a secret child, claims bombshell email
San Ramon earthquakes: Netizens report earthquake
Meanwhile, several people took to social media to report about earthquakes in San Ramon.
“Crap, that was a strong #earthquake jolt in the East Bay! San Ramon again I bet. Shook the whole house and woke me right up. And I'm feeling aftershocks now... #BayArea,” one person wrote on X.
“Did you feel it? A 3.7 #earthquake this morning (6:27 a.m.), followed by a 3.3 (6:29 a.m.) in San Ramon. No damage or injuries reported. Stay with @nbcbayarea for the latest,” another stated.
What to know about San Ramon earthquakes
San Ramon has experienced a series of intermittent earthquakes over the last month. According to a Chronicle analysis of USGS data from last month, the region surrounding the East Bay city recorded 87 quakes with a magnitude of 2 or higher between last November and December. Seismology experts note that the Tri-Valley has a history of earthquake swarms, which occur when multiple earthquakes repeatedly affect a confined area.
According to Michigan Tech, earthquakes with a magnitude between 2.5 and 5.4 are frequently felt but seldom result in significant damage. Most people do not feel earthquakes that register below 2.5 in magnitude.
The abrupt and swift shaking caused by earthquakes can lead to fires, tsunamis, landslides, or avalanches.
While they can occur in any location, they are most prevalent in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico, and Washington, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk