San Ramon earthquakes: Tremors felt in Oakland, Richmond and San Francisco

A series of earthquakes occurred near San Ramon on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The acute rumbling was felt across areas that included Oakland, Richmond and Hayward. San Ramon earthquake: Two earthquakes struck near San Ramon on Monday morning, with magnitudes of 3.9 and 3.3. (REUTERS)

The first quake with 3.9 magnitude, which took place at approximately 6:27 a.m., was located 2.6 miles southeast of San Ramon, the USGS stated.

The second earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.3, struck at around 6:29 a.m. and was also centered in the same vicinity.

Additional aftershocks were recorded, comprising a magnitude of 1.3 at 6:32 a.m., a magnitude of 2.0 at 6:39 a.m., and a magnitude of 2.5 at 6:48 am, NBC News reported, stating that a series of 11 earthquakes rattled near San Ramon.

In San Francisco, residents noted that windows were shaking in Glen Park and there were rumblings in Nopa.

No information was immediately available regarding any damage.

San Ramon earthquakes: Netizens report earthquake Meanwhile, several people took to social media to report about earthquakes in San Ramon.

“Crap, that was a strong #earthquake jolt in the East Bay! San Ramon again I bet. Shook the whole house and woke me right up. And I'm feeling aftershocks now... #BayArea,” one person wrote on X.

“Did you feel it? A 3.7 #earthquake this morning (6:27 a.m.), followed by a 3.3 (6:29 a.m.) in San Ramon. No damage or injuries reported. Stay with @nbcbayarea for the latest,” another stated.