A baby boy or girl? Epstein had a secret child, claims bombshell email

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein fathered a secret child 15 years ago, as per a bombshell email reportedly sent by Sarah Ferguson. Jeffrey Epstein

Ferguson, the former spouse of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (previously known as Prince Andrew), allegedly penned the note on September 21, 2011.

“Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Ferguson wrote.

“Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy,” she added, concluding the message with “Sarah xx.”

Sarah Ferguson expresses frustration over Epstein's disappearance Epstein is not known to have fathered any children. However, if Ferguson's purported claims hold any truth, the late sex offender's son would be approaching 15 years of age.

In another email, Ferguson expressed her anger, stating that Epstein had “disappeared.”

“I did not even know you were having a baby,” she mentioned in the note. “It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeply. More than you will know.”

These disclosures emerged following the Department of Justice's release of a series of documents pertaining to Epstein on Friday.

What we know about Epstein's last girlfriend Karyna Shuliak Epstein's most recent girlfriend was Karyna Shuliak. According to the newly released emails by DOJ, he intended to bequeath to her his notorious private island, along with $50 million and his townhouse located on the Upper East Side. He executed his will on August 8, 2019 — merely two days prior to being discovered dead in his jail cell in Manhattan.

Over 3 million pages were published by the Department of Justice on Friday.