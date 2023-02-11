Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Indonesia's Talaud islands
Updated on Feb 11, 2023 03:17 PM IST
Indonesia Earthquake: The quake has no potential to trigger tsunami, Indonesia geophysics agency BMKG said.
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
A magnitude 6.0 quake hit near Indonesia's Talaud islands on Saturday at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles), Indonesia geophysics agency BMKG said via Twitter.
The quake has no potential to trigger tsunami, it said.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.