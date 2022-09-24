Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes near Indonesia's Sumatra island

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the northern coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was about 19 km (11.81 miles)south southeast of Meulaboh in Indonesia and had a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC added.

Saturday's magnitude 6.2 quake was centered 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) south-southwest of Meulaboh, a coastal city in Aceh province at a depth of 49 kilometers (30.4 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency measured the earthquake at magnitude 6.4. Variations in early measurements are common.

Indonesia is a seismically active archipelago of 270 million people that is frequently struck by disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.

In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.