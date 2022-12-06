Home / World News / Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits south of Indonesia's east Java, no tsunami warning

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits south of Indonesia's east Java, no tsunami warning

Updated on Dec 06, 2022 11:51 AM IST

Reuters |

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the south of Indonesia's East Java province on Tuesday, according to the country's geophysics agency.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and is not expected to trigger a tsunami, it added.

