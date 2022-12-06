Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits south of Indonesia's east Java, no tsunami warning
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 11:51 AM IST
Indonesia Earthquake: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits south of Indonesia's east Java, no tsunami warning.
Reuters |
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the south of Indonesia's East Java province on Tuesday, according to the country's geophysics agency.
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and is not expected to trigger a tsunami, it added.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics