Mahsa Amini's lawyer put on trial in Iran for speaking to foreign media

Iran has put the lawyer of Mahsa Amini to trial, a media report claimed. Mahsa Amini's custodial death last September triggered a widespread protest movement in the country. Her lawyer Saleh Nikbakht is charged with "propaganda against the system", the daily Etemad reported and the first hearing “was held on Tuesday and he was notified of the charge of propaganda activity against the regime for having spoken to foreign and local media about Mahsa Amini's case ”in particular", it said.

Saleh Nikbakht's trial begins nearly a year after the death in custody last September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was arrested for allegedly violating the country's strict dress rules for women. If convicted, the lawyer faces a prison term of between one and three years, Etemad reported adding that Saleh Nikbakht's lawyer urged his acquittal, saying that in interviews he "only criticised the running of the country by the authorities".

In September 2022, Saleh Nikbakht indicated that Mahsa Amini's family had filed a complaint against the police officers who had arrested her. Saleh Nikbakht has represented several Iranian personalities during his career, including acclaimed film director Jafar Panahi.

This comes as it was reported that Iran is increasing a crackdown ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, arresting prominent personalities, campaigners and relatives of those killed by security forces in protests last year.

The protests following Mahsa Amini's death have now largely subsided despite some sporadic outbursts, after a crackdown which saw thousands detained, according to the UN.

As per news agency AFP, campaigners outside Iran said that “the authorities are acutely aware of the risk that the anniversary could spark more protests and security forces have stepped up repression to prevent a repeat of the events of last autumn.”

Amnesty International has said families of those killed in the crackdown on the movement have been subjected to "arbitrary arrest and detention".

"These arrests are a blatant attempt by Iranian authorities to instil fear within the population ahead of the upcoming anniversary (and) to deter more protests," Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New-York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, said.

