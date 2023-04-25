Poll: 52% say Canada should ‘cease being a constitutional monarchy’

Toronto: The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for next month but the majority of Canadians believe that it’s time for the country of dump the monarchy.

King Charles III salutes as he leaves Westminster Abbey following the state funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London, England, on September 19, 2022. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a new survey from the non-profit public polling agency Angus Reid Institute (ARI), 52% of respondents believed that Canada should “cease being a constitutional monarchy”. The British King is the Head of State in Canada and is represented in the country by the governor-general.

The opposition Bloc Quebecois had brought a motion in the House of Commons in October last year in this regard. Just over a quarter, or 27% of those polled, wanted Canada to remain a constitutional monarchy for generations to come.

While the Caribbean nation of Barbados has already removed the royal as their Head of State, others like Belize, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and St Kitts and Nevis have announced similar plans. Canadians agree with 61% believing “”it is the right decision for those countries to sever ties with the monarchy”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About three-in-ten (28%) Canadians say they have a favourable view of their new King; while approximately half (48%) do not. “In fact, a majority (60%) oppose recognising Charles as King and all that entails,” the pollsters found. This includes growing opposition to swearing an oath to the King, singing ‘God Save the King’ at official ceremonies”, or putting his face on Canadian currency.

Canadians did have affection for his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a poll conducted by ARI in April last year, 63% viewed her positively, and 59% said they would feel sad when she died. Charles doesn’t evoke quite the same emotion, with just 28% holding a favourable view of him.

In fact, 45% of respondents said Canada should go through the tortuous process to change its Constitution and ditch the monarchy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

King Charles III’s formal coronation is scheduled for May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON