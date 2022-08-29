Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Malaysia: 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurs near capital city Kuala Lumpur

Published on Aug 29, 2022 11:39 AM IST

The quake occurred at around 8.59 am today with the epicentre at 566 km SW of Kuala Lumpur and the depth at 10 Km.

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Reuters)
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit near Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 29-08-2022, 08:59:15 IST, Lat: -0.97 & Long: 98.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 566km SW of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia", the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.

The quake occurred at around 8.59 am today with the epicentre at 566 km SW of Kuala Lumpur and the depth at 10 Km. The latitude was found to be -0.97 whereas the longitude was 98.68.

Earlier, on Tuesday, an earthquake hit the waters off the southwestern coast of Sumatra island at around 9:30 pm, nearest to Bengkulu, South Sumatra and Lampung provinces.

The epicentre of the quake was in the sea about 64 kilometres from shore.

However, no casualties or damages were immediately reported by authorities.

