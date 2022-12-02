Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim says cabinet line-up to be announced soon: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 02, 2022 12:47 PM IST

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim was appointed as premier by Malaysia's king last week, after an election that saw no coalition winning a simple majority.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will announce his cabinet line-up on Friday, state news agency Bernama reported.

The report did not state what time the announcement would be made.

Anwar was appointed as premier by Malaysia's king last week, after an election that saw no coalition winning a simple majority.

