Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim says cabinet line-up to be announced soon: Report

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will announce his cabinet line-up on Friday, state news agency Bernama reported.

The report did not state what time the announcement would be made.

Anwar was appointed as premier by Malaysia's king last week, after an election that saw no coalition winning a simple majority.

