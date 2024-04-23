 Malaysia: 10 killed after two navy helicopters collide in mid-air | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malaysia: 10 killed after two navy helicopters collide in mid-air

Reuters |
Apr 23, 2024 09:52 AM IST

All 10 were crew members aboard the aircraft involved in the accident, which occurred at Lumut naval base in western state of Perak at 9.32am Tuesday morning.

Ten people were killed on Tuesday after two helicopters collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade, the navy said in a statement.

"All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut army base hospital for identification," the navy said. (File)
"All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut army base hospital for identification," the navy said. (File)

All 10 were crew members aboard the aircraft involved in the accident, which occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32am Tuesday morning (0132 GMT), the navy said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut army base hospital for identification," the navy said.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Malaysia: 10 killed after two navy helicopters collide in mid-air
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On