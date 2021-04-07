Home / World News / Malaysia’s former PM Najib served with bankruptcy notice over tax bill
Malaysia’s former PM Najib served with bankruptcy notice over tax bill

The bankruptcy notice came as Najib began his appeal against his conviction last year on charges in a case involving millions he received from a former unit of troubled state fund 1MDB.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia.(Reuters)

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak said he was served with a bankruptcy notice by the Inland Revenue Board for failing to pay a tax bill totaling 1.74 billion ringgit ($420 million).

He said the “tyrannical” tax imposed on him has no merit and has asked his lawyer to obtain a stay order, according to his Facebook post late Tuesday.

The bankruptcy notice came as he began his appeal against his conviction last year on charges in a case involving millions he received from a former unit of troubled state fund 1MDB. Malaysia’s court ruled in 2020 that Najib must pay 1.69 billion ringgit in taxes, a bill he has disputed.

Being a bankrupt would mean he would lose his parliamentary seat and will be ineligible to contest for party polls and national elections, he said.

He said the case relates to 3 billion ringgit put in an account under his name that was used to receive donations for corporate social responsibilities and political purposes.

