Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Maldives court finds former president Abdulla Yameen guilty of corruption

Maldives court finds former president Abdulla Yameen guilty of corruption

world news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 04:44 PM IST

Abdulla Yameen: After his sentencing, Abdulla Yameen was shifted to house arrest in 2020 but was freed months later.

Abdulla Yameen: Abdulla Yameen is seen. (AP)
Reuters |

The criminal court of Maldives on Sunday found the country's former president Abdulla Yameen guilty on corruption and money laundering charges related to receiving kickbacks from a private company.

The court said it expects to announce the sentence soon. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing.

Read more: Russian band releases anti-war song against Vladimir Putin's ‘terrorist regime’

Yameen, who lost power in 2018, was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5 million in 2019 for embezzling $1 million in state funds, which the prosecution said was acquired through the lease of resort development rights.

After his sentencing, Yameen was shifted to house arrest in 2020 but was freed months later.

Since his release, Yameen, the half-brother of former dictator Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, has returned to active politics with a campaign against Indian influence in Maldives, raising concerns in New Delhi.

Yameen is the declared presidential candidate for the Progressive Party of the Maldives for an election due in 2023.

Situated close to strategic shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, Maldives is a focal point for competition between India and China over influence in the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
abdulla yameen
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP