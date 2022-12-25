Home / World News / Russian band releases anti-war song against Vladimir Putin's ‘terrorist regime’

Russian band releases anti-war song against Vladimir Putin's ‘terrorist regime’

world news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 02:10 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The video of the song features scenes from the ongoing war alongside the band rapping lyrics while wearing their signature colourful balaclavas.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Russian punk band Pussy Riot released a new song in protest over the war in Ukraine, calling for Russian president Vladimir Putin to be tried for his actions. In a statement released alongside the song titled 'Mama, Don't Watch TV', the band described Vladimir Putin's government as a "terrorist regime" and the president, his officials, generals and propagandists as "war criminals".

The band wrote in the statement, “This song is our statement against the war that Putin started in Ukraine. On 24th February 2022 Russia began a wide scale military attack on Ukraine. Russian bombs and rockets destroyed Ukrainian homes, schools, hospitals, wrecking towns and destroying lives.”

“We believe that Putin's regime is a terrorist regime, and Putin himself, his officials, generals and propagandists are war criminals'” the statement read.

The band also said that the song's chorus is based on the words of a captured Russian conscript soldier who reportedly told his mother on a phone call. "Mom, there are no Nazis here, don't watch TV."

The video of the song features scenes from the ongoing war alongside the band rapping lyrics while wearing their signature colourful balaclavas.

“Opposition figures of anti-government movements became victims of the ‘experiments’. Putin and the FSB are proud of this “tradition” and continue it: Alexander Litvinenko, Sergei Skripal, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Pyotr Verzilov, Alexei Navalny," the band also said adding that the money the Kremlin receives from the international community conducting business with Russia is converted “into Ukrainian blood”.

Alyokhina, one of the three members of Pussy Riot, was sentenced to two years in jail for staging a performance inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in February 2012. She was released in December 2013.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

