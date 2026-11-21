A man has been arrested in Pakistan's Karachi for allegedly acquiring, possessing and selling sensitive and confidential data belonging to US government agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), on the dark web.

Pakistan arrests man for selling FBI, CIA data on dark web (Rerpresentative image/Pexel) more less

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According to a report by Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn, citing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), the suspect was arrested on November 11 from Karachi.

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The suspect allegedly used the cybercriminal platform ‘LeakBase’ and messaging app Telegram to advertise and sell stolen databases containing sensitive information linked to the US law enforcement agencies and other prominent government institutions.

Batman-inspired alias

According to an NCCIA statement issued on Friday, the suspect operated under the online alias “DP BRUCE”. Bruce Wayne is the secret identity of DC Comics superhero Batman.

“The compromised data allegedly included information relating to prominent US government institutions, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), US Department of State, Department of Defence, and various US police departments, along with data associated with private businesses,” the press release cited by Dawn read.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency said the suspect allegedly received payments for the stolen information through cryptocurrency transactions, including Bitcoin. Laptop seized during Karachi raid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency said the suspect allegedly received payments for the stolen information through cryptocurrency transactions, including Bitcoin. Laptop seized during Karachi raid {{/usCountry}}

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Acting on “credible information”, an NCCIA Karachi team raided a location in the city's Manzoor Colony area and arrested the suspect on November 11. A laptop belonging to him was also seized during the operation.

“Preliminary technical examination revealed multiple databases and files apparently containing sensitive information associated with US government agencies, law enforcement departments, and other organisations,” the agency said.

Digital evidence also pointed to the alleged use of online platforms for the sale and distribution of stolen data.

The NCCIA has registered a case at its Karachi police station under Sections 3 (unauthorised access to an information system or data), 4 (unauthorised copying or transmission of data), 13 (electronic forgery), 14 (electronic fraud) and 16 (unauthorised use of identity information) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, as amended in 2025, Dawn reported.