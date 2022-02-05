Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Man charged after spy cams found in women's bathrooms at Australian embassy in Bangkok
world news

Man charged after spy cams found in women's bathrooms at Australian embassy in Bangkok

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that Royal Thai Police had arrested a local former staff member last month.
A former staff member at the Australian Embassy in Bangkok is facing criminal charges after multiple spy cameras were found in the women's bathrooms.(AFP)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 11:22 AM IST
AFP |

A former staffer at Australia's embassy in Bangkok has been charged after multiple spy cameras were found in women's bathrooms at the mission, a Canberra official said Saturday.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that Royal Thai Police had arrested a local former staff member last month.

"The welfare and privacy of all staff remains a priority for the department and we continue to provide appropriate support," a department spokesman said in a statement to AFP.

The spokesman declined to comment further on the ongoing legal matter.

Khemmarin Hassiri, commander of the foreign affairs division of the Royal Thai Police, said that the Australia embassy filed a complaint against a man on January 6. Thai police said the investigation was ongoing.

It's unclear how long the cameras had been in the bathroom, with the matter only coming to light after a camera SD card was found on the bathroom floor last year, according to a report by ABC Australia.

The incident represented a serious security breach, an Australian defence and foreign policy expert told AFP.

RELATED STORIES

"If security was lax enough to allow devices like cameras to be installed anywhere within a secure area, it suggests it's not tight enough to keep the embassy secure," Hugh White, Emeritus Professor of Strategic Studies at the Australian National University, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia thailand
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP