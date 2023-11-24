Many Americans are boycotting Black Friday even after Israel-Hamas ceasefire, here's why

Some social media users are urging the community to boycott Black Friday, the annual discount day on November 24, as a form of protest against the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war.

A Filipino Muslim holds Palestinian flags during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the Blue Mosque in Taguig, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)(AP)

They argue that the deal reached between Israeli officials and Hamas, which involves a temporary 5 days halt in fighting, the release of at least 50 hostages by Hamas, more humanitarian aid into Gaza, and 150 Palestinian women and teenagers freed from Israeli jails, is not enough to end the conflict.

They insisted on an immediate cessation of the conflict and urged participation in the Black Friday boycott in support of the Palestinian community. They claim that the pause in fighting is only meant to allow shoppers to “spend guilt free” and suggest that consumers should “hit them in their pockets” by not participating in the discount day.

Some posts supporting the boycott have reached tens of thousands of people on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

One user expressed, “Are you ready to disrupt business as usual? No celebrating in peace while genocide takes place. This Black Friday, November 24, people around the world will boycott, disrupt, and rally at commercial centers as we continue to #ShutItDown4Palestine.”

The war between Israel and Hamas started on October 7, when thousands of Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack from Gaza into southern Israel and killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians.

The war will go on until Israel achieves its aim of destroying Hamas and getting back its captives, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby denied the accusations of mass genocide and said, “Israel is not trying to wipe the Palestinian people off the map. Israel is not trying to wipe Gaza off the map. Israel is trying to defend itself against a genocidal terrorist threat. So if we’re going to start using that word, fine. Let’s use it appropriately.”

The boycott campaign has also received the endorsement of the Party for Socialism and Liberation 2024 campaign of Claudia De La Cruz for President & Karina Garcia for VP. In a statement, it wrote, “This holiday season also presents a crucial opportunity for us to take a stand for the Palestinian people. We call on everyone to join the Shut it Down for Palestine movement: disrupt, march, rally and take other creative actions at commercial centers this Friday.”

“Tens of thousands across the country will be shutting down business as usual on Black Friday, the most profitable day of the year for major retail corporations—join us!”

The protest groups’ demands include a permanent ceasefire, the end of all U.S. aid to Israel and the release of all Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

