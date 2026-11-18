US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he did not believe there was an imminent threat to Washington following reports that Iran was planning to target senior Trump administration officials with a “dirty bomb".

U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio speaks to the press at the Solaire Resort near Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo)

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“I am not,” Rubio said, when asked if he was concerned about an "imminent attack" on Washington. “I don't think there's any imminent threat.”

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Speaking to reporters in Manila, Rubio expressed confidence in US intelligence agencies and their ability to identify potential threats in advance. He added that the government is always “on the lookout” for anything that possesses to be a threat to Washington.

“I feel a lot of confidence in our intelligence services. I have a lot of confidence in our systems of being able to identify these things ahead of time,” he said. “Suffice it to say that we're always on the lookout for anything that's a threat to the safety and security of the United States.”

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{{^usCountry}} His remarks came amid reports that US intelligence agencies had identified possible Iranian plans involving a dirty bomb or chemical weapon targeting the US capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks came amid reports that US intelligence agencies had identified possible Iranian plans involving a dirty bomb or chemical weapon targeting the US capital. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran's foreign ministry denied the allegations on Tuesday, calling them “baseless," Reuters reported.

Rubio slams CNN report

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Rubio slammed CNN over its report, calling its intelligence sources “liars” and “criminals," accusing them of making up information.

“Let me tell you guys something. Some of your intelligence sources are liars. Others are liars and criminals. They’re liars because they’re making up. They are arguing they have access to something they don’t.”

“And the second is, you have liars who are criminals. Because not only are they making things up, but maybe it's half true, but they are sharing intelligence information the way they shouldn't be,” he added.

Also Read: Marco Rubio dismisses link between FAA ground stop, Microsoft and other outages

Trump’s warning to Iran

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US President Donald Trump had earlier weighed in on the report, warning Iran that it would face unprecedented consequences if it posed any threat to Washington, DC.

Speaking in Manila on Tuesday, Trump warned that any such move would trigger an extraordinary response from the United States.

"Well, if there is... they will pay a price, the likes of which no country has ever paid before. I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously, because they happen to be crazy. This is why they can't have a nuclear weapon by the way," he said.

Iran’s ‘dirty bomb’ threat

CNN reported on Monday, citing sources, that US intelligence agencies had obtained new information suggesting Iran was planning to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington, DC, with a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon.

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The news outlet reported that the intelligence describes Iranian planning as an effort to give them options rather than evidence of an imminent attack. Two sources familiar with the intelligence reportedly said the planning included specific locations and potential targets.

A dirty bomb is a regular explosive, such as dynamite, that contains radioactive powder or pellets. According to the CDC, the blast spreads the material around it and does not cause a nuclear explosion.