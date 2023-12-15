Mark Zuckerberg’s secret Hawaii project, a $100 Million compound with a doomsday bunker

It seems that Mark Zuckerberg is preparing for the doomsday.

(FILES) Zuckerberg's $100M Hawaii compound: A luxury hideout or survival base? (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Meta founder is reportedly building a massive $100 million compound in Hawaii, which includes an underground bunker and its own sources of food and energy. This secret project, dubbed Koolau Ranch, suggests that the social media tycoon is hiding his doomsday plans from the public.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Wired magazine investigated property records and contractor interviews, and revealed that Koolau Ranch is one of the most expensive personal construction projects in modern history. The compound, located on the island of Kauai, is partially built and will consist of more than a dozen buildings, including two main mansions that will be connected by a tunnel.

ALSO READ| Trouble for Mark Zuckerberg? This US state sued Meta: ‘Not safe for children'

Inside Zuckerberg's secure retreat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tunnel will lead to a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter, which will have an escape hatch that can be reached by a ladder, according to the building plans cited by Wired. The shelter will have a living space and a mechanical room, and will be protected by a “blast-resistant” concrete and steel door.

The compound will also have at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms, as well as several guest houses and a cluster of 11 “disk-shaped” treehouses that will be linked by rope bridges. The plans also show that the compound will have various security features, such as keypad locks, soundproofing, and secret doors. One of the workers told Wired that cameras are “everywhere,” and that one of the smaller ranch buildings has more than 20 cameras alone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But Koolau Ranch is not just a luxury retreat for Zuckerberg and his family. It is also a potential survival base in case of a global catastrophe.

ALSO READ| 10-year-old black child sentenced to three months of probation for urinating in public in Mississippi

Wired’s reports indicate that the builders aim to make the compound completely self-reliant. The property will have a water tank that is 55 feet in diameter and 18 feet tall, along with a pump system. The 1,400 acres of land already have ranching and agriculture activities that can provide food sources.

Zuckerberg has been very secretive about his Hawaii project. He has erected a 6-foot wall around the compound and has made all his workers sign NDAs about their work. He spent $170 million to buy the land for his ranch, which he considers his family home, according to the outlet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON