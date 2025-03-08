Menu Explore
Mass shooting at Toronto pub, at least 11 injured, police hunt for gunman

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2025 11:27 AM IST

Toronto shooting: Authorities have not yet released information regarding potential motives or the type of weapon used in the attack.

Toronto police are investigating a mass shooting in Scarborough that left at least 11 people injured late Friday night. Authorities say the incident occurred near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive at approximately 10.30 pm.

Police confirmed that the suspect remains at large, and a search is underway.(Representational image)
According to officials, multiple people were struck by gunfire inside a pub in the area. The conditions of the victims remain unknown at this time.

Toronto paramedics told Canada's CP24 Media it was a “dynamic situation” and that the injuries ranged from minor to critical.

Emergency services rushed to the scene as officers secured the area and provided aid to the wounded. Authorities have not yet released information regarding potential motives or the type of weapon used in the attack.

"I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough," Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow posted on X, adding that the police chief had assured her "all necessary resources have been deployed."

Suspect at large

Police confirmed that the suspect remains at large, and a search is underway to locate the individual responsible. No further details have been provided about the shooter’s identity or possible connections to the victims.

Residents in the area have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
