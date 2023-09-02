Man's best friend vs wild: More and more pet dogs are being attacked by coyotes in Massachusetts

Residents of Massachusetts in the United States, have been warned to be careful of coyotes in the area. According to a report by New York Post, there has been a spurt in attacks on pet dogs by coyotes in the state.

As per police in the town of Hopkinton which is near Boston, a coyote attacked while a woman was walking her dogs on Thursday. In another incident in Milford, a coyote took away a dog named “Guido”.

The report talks about another incident in Fall River, a city about 55 miles south of Boston, in which a woman was attacked by coyote, this week.

Meanwhile, Milford animal control officials have warned residents to be extra vigilant at dusk and dawn, which are favoured times for hunting by coyotes. Police in Hopkinton have advised residents to carry a walking stick with them.

Notably, last year, a town named Nahant in Massachusetts contracted with the federal government to kill coyotes.

What are coyotes?

Coyotes are mammals which resemble dogs and smaller wolves. In fact, the rough Latin translation of its scientific name, Canis latrans means barking dog. These animals are commonly found in North America and have golden eyes, large ears and light coloured fur. They are also known as "prairie wolf".

When faced with scarcity of food and resources, coyotes are known to travel very long distances in search of food and new territory.

