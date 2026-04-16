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Massive fire breaks out at one of Australia’s two remaining oil refineries in Victoria

Fire Rescue Victoria said it responded at 11:15 pm on Wednesday following multiple reports of explosions and flames at the Viva Oil Refinery in Geelong.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 03:25 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Massive explosions and flames tore through one of Australia’s two remaining oil refineries in Victoria late Wednesday night, with emergency crews battling a major fire at the facility that supplies about 10 percent of the country’s fuel.

An aerial photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows the Geelong Oil Refinery, one of two oil refineries remaining in Australia.(AFP)

Fire Rescue Victoria said it responded at 11:15 pm on Wednesday following multiple reports of explosions and flames at the Viva Oil Refinery in Geelong, in the state of Victoria.

"The fire is not yet under control although is currently contained to the plant," Fire Rescue Victoria said in a statement, adding that the blaze involved "liquid fuels and gases".

Also Read | 'Months ahead not easy': Australia cuts fuel excise, promotes public transport as US-Iran war triggers energy crisis

Energy minister on larger impact on refinery fire

Australia’s energy minister said on Thursday that a fire at Viva Energy’s Geelong refinery in southern Australia could have a greater impact on petrol production than on diesel and jet fuel.

Also Read | ‘He’s taking it all’: Motorist filmed hoarding petrol in jerry cans at Australian service station

"We understand just how critical fuel is to keep motorists, farmers and businesses moving," Viva Energy chief executive Scott Wyatt said following the announcement.

"Our dedicated teams have been working tirelessly to keep our customers supplied from our Geelong refinery production as well as sourcing extra cargoes, managing challenging logistics and responding to rapid market developments."

 
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