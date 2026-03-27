‘He’s taking it all’: Motorist filmed hoarding petrol in jerry cans at Australian service station

A video showing a motorist allegedly hoarding petrol at a service station on Australia’s Gold Coast has gone viral, as fears of a potential fuel shortage trigger panic buying among residents. Viral video showed a motorist hoarding petrol at an Australia service station. (Facebook/ Willem Powerfish)

(Also read: Panic buying hits Hyderabad, Ahmedabad: Long queues seen outside petrol pumps. Watch)

The video was filmed by social media prankster Willem Ungermann, who is also known online as Willem Powerfish. He recorded the incident at a petrol station in Tweed Heads earlier this week while a man was seen filling numerous containers with fuel.

In the clip, the driver appears to be pumping petrol into multiple jerry cans placed beside his vehicle. As the recording continues, the camera pans towards the open boot of the car, revealing several containers already filled with fuel. Among them are jerry cans, metal canisters and even water containers packed tightly together.

Watching the situation unfold, Ungermann can be heard reacting to the scene. “You gotta be kidding me, mate,” Ungermann says to himself as the driver continues filling the containers.

Confrontation caught on camera Ungermann then calls out to the motorist while filming. “Hey, you going to leave any left for me?” he shouts from behind the camera.

The man briefly turns around and looks at Ungermann but does not respond, continuing to fill another container with petrol.

Ungermann continues to challenge the driver’s actions, saying, “Hey! Don’t take all that fuel, mate. What about me?”

As the video progresses, the filmer grows increasingly frustrated while the driver keeps topping up the containers.

“Goddammit, he’s leaving nothing. He’s taking it all. Greed. You greedy man, you greedy man,” Ungermann says in the clip.

The video quickly spread on social media after Ungermann shared it on Facebook, where he captioned the footage: “Everyone’s in panic mode”.

Watch the clip here: