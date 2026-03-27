‘He’s taking it all’: Motorist filmed hoarding petrol in jerry cans at Australian service station
A viral clip from Australia showed a motorist filling numerous jerry cans with petrol.
A video showing a motorist allegedly hoarding petrol at a service station on Australia’s Gold Coast has gone viral, as fears of a potential fuel shortage trigger panic buying among residents.
(Also read: Panic buying hits Hyderabad, Ahmedabad: Long queues seen outside petrol pumps. Watch)
The video was filmed by social media prankster Willem Ungermann, who is also known online as Willem Powerfish. He recorded the incident at a petrol station in Tweed Heads earlier this week while a man was seen filling numerous containers with fuel.
In the clip, the driver appears to be pumping petrol into multiple jerry cans placed beside his vehicle. As the recording continues, the camera pans towards the open boot of the car, revealing several containers already filled with fuel. Among them are jerry cans, metal canisters and even water containers packed tightly together.
Watching the situation unfold, Ungermann can be heard reacting to the scene. “You gotta be kidding me, mate,” Ungermann says to himself as the driver continues filling the containers.
Confrontation caught on camera
Ungermann then calls out to the motorist while filming. “Hey, you going to leave any left for me?” he shouts from behind the camera.
The man briefly turns around and looks at Ungermann but does not respond, continuing to fill another container with petrol.
Ungermann continues to challenge the driver’s actions, saying, “Hey! Don’t take all that fuel, mate. What about me?”
As the video progresses, the filmer grows increasingly frustrated while the driver keeps topping up the containers.
“Goddammit, he’s leaving nothing. He’s taking it all. Greed. You greedy man, you greedy man,” Ungermann says in the clip.
The video quickly spread on social media after Ungermann shared it on Facebook, where he captioned the footage: “Everyone’s in panic mode”.
Watch the clip here:
Panic buying fears resurface
The viral clip has reignited debate about panic buying across Australia as concerns about fuel availability grow amid rising global tensions.
According to a report by News.com.au, the Australian Federal Government has repeatedly assured citizens that the nation’s fuel supply remains secure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More