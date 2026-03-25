Panic buying hits Hyderabad, Ahmedabad: Long queues seen outside petrol pumps. Watch
Videos of crowded pumps go viral as oil companies and the government repeatedly clarify that fuel shortage claims are nothing but rumours.
Panic buying of petrol, diesel, and LPG is surging across several Indian cities amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Despite government and oil companies saying that the supply remains stable, viral social media videos show citizens forming massive queues at fuel stations to stock up.
A viral video on X showing cars and two-wheelers swarming a fuel station has sparked concern. Sharing the footage, a user questioned the surge: “People lining up at a petrol pump in India amidst global fuel crisis due to the West Asia war. Is it because of lack of fuel stocks or people are panic hoarding?”
Also Read: Government warns against storing fuel in loose container after man fills water jar with fuel in viral video
In the same thread, the X user shared another video claiming it shows a similar situation in Indore.
Reuters, in a tweet, wrote, “Motorists in Ahmedabad faced long fuel lines as the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted energy shipments to India, the world's third-largest oil importer.”
The video shared by the news agency shows long queues outside a petrol pump. One customer, in a conversation with the outlet, said that if such a situation continues, he might have to relocate to his hometown. Another individual claimed that people are waiting long hours to get fuel.
The same panic buying has been observed at some petrol pumps in Hyderabad, too. There have been reports of long queues of vehicles, especially autos and two-wheelers, outside several petrol stations.
Oil companies deny fuel shortage claims:
“Dear Customers. There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. Fuel supplies remain stable, and adequate stocks are available. Customers are advised not to be misled by rumours or resort to panic buying. Please continue with normal consumption patterns. HPCL remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted and seamless fuel supply across its network,” reads a tweet on the official X account of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.
Also Read: Fuel stocks adequate nationwide; LPG supply prioritised: Centre
Similarly, a tweet shared on Bharat Petroleum’s official X profile reads, “Important Notice. Rumours of a petrol-diesel shortage are entirely false. Fuel is sufficiently available across the country and supplies are normal. BPCL is ensuring uninterrupted supply at all locations. Please do not panic and avoid unnecessary purchases.”
Indian Oil Corp Ltd also said, “There is no shortage of petrol or diesel. Rumours circulating online can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns. IndianOil outlets are well-stocked and fully operational. We urge citizens to avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information. Together, we can keep the system running efficiently for everyone.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More