Panic buying hits Hyderabad, Ahmedabad: Long queues seen outside petrol pumps. Watch

Panic buying of petrol, diesel, and LPG is surging across several Indian cities amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Despite government and oil companies saying that the supply remains stable, viral social media videos show citizens forming massive queues at fuel stations to stock up. People queue in Ahmedabad to fill petrol in their two-wheelers with concerns over potential supply disruptions, but authorities say there are no shortages, amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. (REUTERS) A viral video on X showing cars and two-wheelers swarming a fuel station has sparked concern. Sharing the footage, a user questioned the surge: “People lining up at a petrol pump in India amidst global fuel crisis due to the West Asia war. Is it because of lack of fuel stocks or people are panic hoarding?” Also Read: Government warns against storing fuel in loose container after man fills water jar with fuel in viral video In the same thread, the X user shared another video claiming it shows a similar situation in Indore.

Reuters, in a tweet, wrote, “Motorists in Ahmedabad faced long fuel lines as the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted energy shipments to India, the world's third-largest oil importer.” The video shared by the news agency shows long queues outside a petrol pump. One customer, in a conversation with the outlet, said that if such a situation continues, he might have to relocate to his hometown. Another individual claimed that people are waiting long hours to get fuel.