Government warns against storing fuel in loose container after man fills water jar with fuel in viral video

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued an advisory for citizens after a video showing a man filling a plastic water jar with fuel at a Tamil Nadu petrol pump went viral. The ministry has assured that “Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country.” An advisory issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. (Screengrab (X), X/@PetroleumMin)

The ministry further added, “Consumers are advised not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks. Retail outlets have been instructed to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel, and any violation will invite strict action.”

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Addressing the viral video, the ministry stated, “It has come to notice that at one retail outlet in Tamil Nadu, petrol was being taken in a loose container, which is unsafe and not advisable. Consumers are advised not to take or store petrol or any fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks.”

The statement further informed that the concerned “petrol pump has been suspended, and appropriate action has been taken.”

“All retail outlets and dealers have been instructed to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel. Any violation will invite strict action.”