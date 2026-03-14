Government warns against storing fuel in loose container after man fills water jar with fuel in viral video
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has warned citizens not to store fuel in “loose or inappropriate containers”.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued an advisory for citizens after a video showing a man filling a plastic water jar with fuel at a Tamil Nadu petrol pump went viral. The ministry has assured that “Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country.”
The ministry further added, “Consumers are advised not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks. Retail outlets have been instructed to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel, and any violation will invite strict action.”
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Addressing the viral video, the ministry stated, “It has come to notice that at one retail outlet in Tamil Nadu, petrol was being taken in a loose container, which is unsafe and not advisable. Consumers are advised not to take or store petrol or any fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks.”
The statement further informed that the concerned “petrol pump has been suspended, and appropriate action has been taken.”
“All retail outlets and dealers have been instructed to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel. Any violation will invite strict action.”
What did social media say?
An individual commented, “Finally, some calm communication instead of panic.” Another added, “All those who are hoarding and black marketing should be severely punished.”
A third posted, “Authorities had to issue this because some people started hoarding at the slightest rumour.” A fourth wrote, “There are many petrol pumps in Tamil Nadu dispensing petrol in plastic bottles and containers. Please take action against them.”
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Widespread rumours of a fuel shortage linked to the West Asia conflict have allegedly led to a massive spike in the sale of induction stoves. A shop owner in Vizag claimed that demand has surged nearly 50-fold, as he struggles to keep up with sales that have climbed from 3 units to 100 daily.
While moving toward electric appliances is a sensible precaution, some consumers are taking dangerous shortcuts. The emergence of videos showing people cooking with immersion rods is particularly concerning. These rods are not designed for culinary use; using them in food is a recipe for disaster, posing a lethal risk of electric shock and fire.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More