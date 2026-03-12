The Shri Ram School warns of ‘no lunch’ possibility due to LPG shortage: ‘Left with 2 days stock’
The Shri Ram School has warned parents that it may not be able to serve lunch and snacks to students starting Monday, thanks to a shortage of LPG cylinders
The Shri Ram School in Gurgaon has warned parents that it may not be able to serve lunch and snacks to students starting Monday, thanks to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the market. Former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover shared a screenshot of the school’s email to parents on social media this afternoon.
The Shri Ram School appears to be the latest in a line of establishments—including restaurants, hostels, cafes, and office canteens—who have issued warnings or shut doors due to the non-availability of commercial LPG cylinders.
The shortage is linked to disruptions in global supply due to rising tensions and conflict in West Asia. More than 85% of India’s LPG supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, but shipping disruptions and production issues in the region have slowed deliveries to many countries, including India.
Shri Ram School’s email
In its email, The Shri Ram School informed parents that it may have to halt school lunches and snacks, and asked them to make alternative arrangements.
It said that the school’s caterers had been unable to procure 19-kg LPG cylinders that are used in commercial kitchens.
Read the full text of the email below:
Dear Parent,
Namaste!
This is to bring to your urgent attention that our caterer has informed us that he is unable to procure the required quantity of LPG to run the school's lunch and snacks programmes because of the shortage due to ongoing West Asian war. At present he is left with two days stock and we are hoping he will be able to procure fresh LPG stocks by Saturday. If that doesn't happen, he will not be able to provide lunch and snacks starting Monday, March 16.
This is, therefore, to request you to keep alternate arrangements ready for your wards for next week, unless of course, the situation improves. We shall keep you informed as and when we get any update from the vendor. As always, we seek assistance from our parent community to help us overcome this situation any which way possible.
The letter was signed by KA Girija, the school’s Head of Administration.
“Ok - shortage must be real!” wrote Ashneer Grover while sharing the screenshot on X.
