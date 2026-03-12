The Shri Ram School warns of ‘no lunch’ possibility due to LPG shortage: ‘Left with 2 days stock’

The Shri Ram School in Gurgaon has warned parents that it may not be able to serve lunch and snacks to students starting Monday, thanks to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the market. Former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover shared a screenshot of the school’s email to parents on social media this afternoon. A worker sits over LPG cylinders during distribution at a gas agency, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday. (PTI)

The Shri Ram School appears to be the latest in a line of establishments—including restaurants, hostels, cafes, and office canteens—who have issued warnings or shut doors due to the non-availability of commercial LPG cylinders.

The shortage is linked to disruptions in global supply due to rising tensions and conflict in West Asia. More than 85% of India’s LPG supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, but shipping disruptions and production issues in the region have slowed deliveries to many countries, including India.

Shri Ram School’s email In its email, The Shri Ram School informed parents that it may have to halt school lunches and snacks, and asked them to make alternative arrangements.

It said that the school’s caterers had been unable to procure 19-kg LPG cylinders that are used in commercial kitchens.