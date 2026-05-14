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Massive Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 1, injure 31 after ceasefire ends

Following a short ceasefire, large-scale Russian strikes on Kyiv killed one person and wounded at least 31 others, city authorities said on Thursday. 

Published on: May 14, 2026 12:53 pm IST
AFP |
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Large-scale Russian strikes on Kyiv killed one person and wounded at least 31 others, city authorities said on Thursday, as Moscow ramped up attacks on Ukraine following a short-lived ceasefire.

Russia launched combined drone and missile attacks in Kyiv.

AFP journalists in the capital heard air raid sirens wailing before a series of loud explosions that lasted throughout the night, spurring residents of the capital to seek shelter in metro stations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched more than 670 attack drones and 56 missiles in the attack that homed in on targets mainly in Kyiv.

"These are definitely not the actions of those who believe the war is coming to an end. It is important that partners do not remain silent about this strike," he wrote on social media, warning that more people could be trapped under the rubble at strike sites.

The Ukrainian leader added that more than twenty locations in Kyiv had been damaged, including residential buildings, a school, a vet and other civilian infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump had announced the pause last week, hours before Russian leader Vladimir Putin presided over a scaled-down military parade in Red Square to mark the anniversary of victory in World War II.

Zelensky has urged Trump to discuss ending the conflict during his meetings this week with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Russia has pounded Ukrainian cities for more than four years, but it usually launches large-scale drone and missile attacks at night.

One day earlier, a barrage of "at least 800 Russian drones" targeting mainly western Ukraine killed six people and wounded dozens of others.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has spurred the worst conflict in Europe since World War II, killing hundreds of thousands of people and displacing millions more.

 
volodymyr zelensky russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine war missile attack drone attack
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