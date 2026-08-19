Mathilde Favier net worth: Dior executive’s family, career and wealth in focus as son Carlo Agostinelli pays tribute

The sudden death of Christian Dior Couture public relations director Mathilde Favier has caused ripples across the fashion world. Favier, 57, died in a car in Airvault, western France, alongside her boyfriend, French film producer Nicolas Altmayer, on Monday.

Christian Dior PR director Mathilde Favier died in a car crash in France at 57. (Mathilde Favier | Instagram)

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The tragedy was followed by an emotional tribute from her son, Carlo Agostinelli, the son of billionaire financier Robert Agostinelli. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Agostinelli called Favier a “incredible role model” and promised to “love her forever.”

The open letter came with a series of pictures of sweet family events and childhood recollections.

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Mathilde Favier net worth

Although Favier was one of fashion's most influential public relations executives, her exact net worth was never publicly disclosed. Unlike founders or shareholders of listed companies, she did not have public financial filings that revealed her earnings or assets.

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{{^usCountry}} Industry experts, however, note that senior public relations directors at luxury brands command substantial salaries. According to Indeed, the average annual salary for a public relations director in the US is about $117,121, though executives at global luxury houses such as Dior can earn significantly more through bonuses and executive benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Industry experts, however, note that senior public relations directors at luxury brands command substantial salaries. According to Indeed, the average annual salary for a public relations director in the US is about $117,121, though executives at global luxury houses such as Dior can earn significantly more through bonuses and executive benefits. {{/usCountry}}

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Favier also generated income from publishing her book “Living Beautifully in Paris.”

A career built through the luxury fashion industry

Favier built a career spanning more than three decades in luxury fashion. She started in the industry in her early twenties.

After gaining expertise at Chanel, she moved to Prada to continue her growing career for about 11 years. She joined Christian Dior Couture in 2011, where she became one of the company's most recognisable executives.

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Favier oversaw connections with actresses, musicians, aristocrats, and other prominent figures while serving as Dior's director of public relations and celebrity relations. Through high-profile collaborations, she enhanced Dior's worldwide visibility and assisted in organizing celebrity appearances at runway events.

In its statement, Christian Dior Couture wrote, “In her role as Director of Public Relations, Mathilde Favier made an incredible contribution to the reputation of Christian Dior Couture through her commitment and elegance.”

Favier was also a figure in Parisian fashion circles. She frequently appeared alongside celebrities and designers during major fashion events. Her social media presence also made her one of the industry's most familiar faces.

K-pop singer Jisoo, who appeared alongside Favier as Dior ambassador in multiple events, also paid tribute to her and wrote, “Dear Mathilde, it is so hard to say goodbye. I was really looking forward to seeing you again in Paris and celebrating together, which makes saying goodbye even harder.”

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Her professional portfolio expanded in 2024 with the publication of Living Beautifully in Paris, a book released by Flammarion and distributed internationally by Rizzoli.

In 2026, Christie's also organised an auction featuring items from Favier's personal collection, including jewellery, decorative objects and fashion pieces that reflected her distinctive Parisian style.

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Carlo Agostinelli remembers his mother

Favier was a mother of two, a daughter named Héloïse and a son named Carlo. She shared her kids with her former husband, billionaire co-founder and chairman of private equity firm Rhône Group, Robert Agostinelli.

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Following the accident, Carlo shared an emotional tribute on Instagram and wrote, "My heart aches and my brain is foggy," he wrote. “You were the incarnation of life, the definition of joy.”

In the heartfelt letter Carlo promised to honour his mother's legacy by living according to the values she taught him. He also said his family would remain united through the love she gave them.

The businessman has previously attracted media attention over reported links with British tennis star Emma Raducanu and Princess Vittoria of Savoy.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of Dior’s parent company LVMH, also paid tribute. He wrote, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic and sudden passing of Mathilde Favier, who devoted so many years to putting her passion, energy and talent at the service of the House of Dior. My heartfelt condolences go to her family and loved ones.”

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