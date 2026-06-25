‘Maybe it wasn’t our missile': Trump casts doubts over US role in Minab school strike that killed scores

Nearly four months after scores of girl students were killed in Minab school in Iran, President Donald Trump has cast doubts over US role in the deadly strikes, implying it may never be known who was behind the strikes. Minab school was targeted by missiles on the first day of Middle East war on February 28, killing over 150 people, mostly young school-going children. (in picture: US President Donald Trump) (Getty Images via AFP)

Over a 150 people, most of them young children, were killed on the first of Iran-US war, February 28, with reports claiming that the US was behind the strikes. The Pentagon has ​since elevated the probe but it has not acknowledged any ​preliminary findings. Track updates on US Iran war

"I don't know that they are ever going to solve that problem in terms of whose fault was it because there were missiles flying all over the place, and it's horrible what happened…," Trump was quoted as saying by Reuters.

‘There were missiles flying all over the place’ "I don't know that they are ever going to solve that problem," Trump said, and added, "Somebody said it was our missile, maybe it wasn't our missile but I have seen nothing to lead me to believe it was," Trump remarked, adding: "I don't think it was us."

Also read: Amid row over MEA passport statement, what constitutes proof of citizenship in India?

Trump further said that there were missiles flying all over the place.

"But there were missiles flying all over the place and somebody said it was our missile, well maybe it wasn't our missile, but I've seen nothing to lead me to believe it was. There were plenty of missiles being flown by other people. What do you think Pete?" Trump pointed at US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth.

Trump's acknowledgement of ‘mistake’ But this comes within 10 days of Trump acknowledging that Minab school strikes were a ‘mistake’ and was not intentional.

The US and Israel bombed Iran collectively on February 28 and assassinated their Supreme leader and other top officials. The same day, a US Tomahawk missile also struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Iran.

“Nobody did that on purpose,” Trump said last week at the G7 summit in France.

Also read: From Diwali party meet to murder partners: Story of Pune trek case accused Siya, Chetan

He added that the situation was “under investigation.” “What about the thousands of soldiers they blew up? Mistakes are made. War is nasty,” he added.

Minab school strike After the strike, Iranian media had shared a video showing a missile hitting a walled complex where the primary school was located.

Iranian authorities said the strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school killed over 160 people, including schoolchildren, reported CBS News.

Iran accused the US and Israel, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied involvement.