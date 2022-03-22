Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Mayor urges people to flee Ukrainian city close to international airport
world news

Mayor urges people to flee Ukrainian city close to international airport

Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko said in a video address that there was fighting in the Kyiv region where Boryspil is located.
A Ukrainian service member walks, as the Russian invasion continues, in a destroyed village on the front line in the east Kyiv region, Ukraine / Representational (REUTERS)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 02:22 PM IST
Reuters |

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Boryspil, which is close to Boryspil international airport, advised civilians on Tuesday to leave the city if they can because of fighting nearby.

Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko said in a video address that there was fighting in the Kyiv region where Boryspil is located.

"There is no need to be in the city now as there is already fighting going on in the area around it. I call on the civilian population to be smart, reach out to our call centre and leave town as soon as an opportunity arises," he said.

Also read: Hutong Cat | China — a negotiator in Russia's war on Ukraine

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP