McDonald's brings back Halloween Boo Buckets: Find out its 4 different styles

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 09, 2023 08:10 PM IST

McDonald's Halloween-inspired Boo Buckets are making a comeback this year with four different styles

It's almost trick-or-treating season and McDonald's has delicious news for everyone. McDonald's Halloween-themed Happy Meals are returning for the spooky season in four different styles this year. The iconic festive pails will be available in limited supply at McDonald's stores from October 17. Instead of regular paper packaging, these Happy Meal variants will be plastic buckets. There will be four colour options to choose from - orange, white, green, and purple, which is the latest addition to the series. Moreover, the four characters will be - monster, skeleton, mummy, and vampire.

McDonald's Boo Buckets are coming back for Halloween 2023(McDonald's)

How to get Boo Buckets?

Boo Buckets will be available from October 17 to October 31 as per The Street. However, there is one condition, the festive pails will be available only till the stocks last. To purchase the Halloween-themed Happy Meal, customers simply have to place an order at an outlet or via the McDonald's app. The prices will range anywhere from $4 to $7.

In 1986, with three different options, these festive buckets first debuted. Back then all three buckets were orange but featured different faces for McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin. Then in 1989, their appearances were significantly changed after McDonald's launched green, white, and orange-coloured pails. Several other changes were also introduced including lid modifications.

Netizens ‘can't wait’ for Boo Buckets

As the spooky season nears, netizens can't help but express their excitement over the Boo Buckets' comeback. Several users stormed the social media with memes, posts, and tweets about the Halloween delicacy.

One user wrote, “YES! Boo Buckets are back again this year at McDonald's!”

Another user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “McDonald’s Halloween ‘Boo Buckets’ are back — facing off against Burger King’s ‘Trick or Heat’ plastic pails.”

Yet another user shared a meme expressing their excitement for the Happy Meal.

