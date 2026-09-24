Mecca on alert as Saudi Arabia issues warning messages; Jeddah, Yanbu, Tabuk among areas flagged

Mecca and several other parts of Saudi Arabia have been placed on alert after the kingdom's National Early Warning Platform sent warning messages about potential danger, the Saudi Civil Defense said.

Mecca is home to some of the holiest sites in Islam and the focal point of the annual hajj pilgrimage. (Reuters)

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“A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca City to alert of a potential danger,” a post by the directorate of Saudi Civil Defense on X stated, while issuing instructions for residents.

The alerts were lifted a few minutes later. In recent weeks, alerts have often preceded attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

What did the warning say?

The Civil Defense had urged people who receive the alerts to remain calm, follow official instructions and immediately move to the nearest safe place, such as inside a building or an interior room away from windows, and remain there until the danger has passed.

People were also advised not to leave their homes or buildings until the danger is over, stay away from open areas, windows, glass, balconies and rooftops, and avoid crowds or dangerous areas.

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{{^usCountry}} Those outdoors were instructed to enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier. People receiving the warning while driving should pull over to the side of the road, away from bridges and high-rise buildings, the Saudi Civil Defense said. The Civil Defense also advised people not to take photographs or approach dangerous locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those outdoors were instructed to enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier. People receiving the warning while driving should pull over to the side of the road, away from bridges and high-rise buildings, the Saudi Civil Defense said. The Civil Defense also advised people not to take photographs or approach dangerous locations. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Saudi Civil Defense guidance, people who noticed any danger were asked to contact 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 998 in other parts of the kingdom. Authorities also urged residents to follow instructions issued through official channels.

Houthis warn US against supporting Saudi as conflict escalates

In a warning to the United States, a Houthi military adviser said American interests would become targets if Washington extends support to Saudi Arabia or tries to unblock the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

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“If America gambles on supporting Saudi Arabia with airstrikes or air support... We will consider any American interests around us to be targets and we will not exclude anything,” Houthi military adviser Abed Mohammed al-Thawr told AFP in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

The 2022 Saudi-Houthi truce collapsed in July this year after the Houthis allowed an Iranian flight to land directly at the Sanaa airport. Saudi-led forces then responded with an airstrike targeting the runway at Sana'a International Airport to prevent or punish the landing.

The Houthis then launched retaliatory strikes towards southern Saudi Arabia and eventually took over Yemen's Red Sea coast, leaving hundreds dead and heightening fears over global trade.