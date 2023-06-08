Media mogul and a conservative Christian religious leader, Pat Robertson dies at the age of 93

Marion Gordon “Pat” Robertson was a religious broadcaster or political commentator who soon became a media tycoon. He was a former presidential candidate who advocated a conservative Christian ideology. He transformed the Virginia station into the global Christian Broadcasting Network. (FILES) US religious leader Pat Robertson, founder and chairman of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), speaks at a press conference November 28, 2001, in Beijing. Robertson, 'Christian Right' founder, died June 8, 2023. He was 93. Robertson�s death Thursday was announced by his Christian Broadcasting Network. No cause was given. (Photo by FREDERIC BROWN / AFP)(AFP)

He was the founder of the Christian Coalition, Operation Blessing International Relief and Development Corporation (OB), International Family Entertainment (ABC Family Worldwide/Freeform TV Channel), American Center for Law & Justice, and Christian Broadcasting Network. He was also the chancellor and CEO of Regent University, , a private Cristian university in Virginia.

The televangelist was the former host of The 700 Club, a TV show that presented news, commentary, interviews, and discussions regarding religion, all from a biblical standpoint. His book, The New World Order (1991), is a New York Times Best Seller.

Pat Robertson was a Southern Baptist and an ordained minister with the denomination. However, he was also associated with the Charismatic movement which is uncommon among Southern Baptists. He retired from any official posts in the Church when he ran for President after being criticised for mixing religion in politics.

Marion Gordon Robertson was born in Lexington, Virginia on March 22, 1930. He was the second son of a prominent political family. His father, Absalom Willis Robertson, was a former US Senator and a member of the Democratic Party. He served for over 50 years in the public office. The politician was highly vocal about his opposition of civil rights.

Robertson was nicknamed “Pat” by his elder brother, Willis Robertson Jr, who often used to pat him on the cheeks saying, “pat, pat, pat”. Robertson decided that he wanted to be referred to as “Pat” after rejecting “Marion” and “M. Gordon” as options.

The broadcaster graduated with honours from The McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He received his B.A. in History from Washington and Lee University and graduated Magna Cum Laude.

He joined the Marine Corps in 1948 and was awarded three Battle Stars for his service in the Korean War. In 1952, he was promoted to First Lieutenant upon returning to US.

In 1955, he received his law degree from Yale Law School. But he failed his only attempt at the New York bar exam and hence, was unable to gain admission into the New York Bar Association. In 1959, he received a Master of Divinity degree from The Biblical Seminary in New York.

Pat Robertson claimed that 9/11 was a result of God's anger caused by the federal courts, abortion rights, pornography, and the separation of the church and the state. He suggested that earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010 was divine retribution Hurricane Katrina was a punishment by God for the US abortion policies.

He stated that Islam is a violent and destructive religion, Hinduism is demonic, and that Buddhism is a disease. In 2005, he called for the assassination of the Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, and in 2014, he said that towels in Kenya could transmit AIDS. Furthermore, he believed that feminism drove women to witchcraft. He was against homosexuality and abortion. But Pat Robertson advocated for the legalisation of marijuana.

Many mourn the loss of their religious leader who they believe spread the message of love and peace. Yet, many are also celebrating the end of “decades of hatred and fear-mongering”.