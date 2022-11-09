Meet Aruna Miller, 1st ever Indian-American to hold office in Maryland

As millions of Americans cast their votes in key races for governor, secretary of state and other offices down the ballot, Indian-American woman Aruna Miller on Wednesday became the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland, news agencies reported.

Who is Aruna Miller?

1. The 58-year-old Democrat is said to have her roots in Hyderabad and immigrated to the United States from India when she was 7.

2. She graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology with a degree in civil engineering in 1989, and worked for 25 years at the local Department of Transportation in Montgomery County.

3. From 2010 to 2018, she represented District 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates.

4. She ran for Congress in 2018 in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, finishing second in a crowded field of eight candidates.

5. Aruna is married to Dave Miller, with whom she has three daughters. She currently resides in Montgomery County.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than with voters! Our community has pushed us to be our best selves this campaign and I cannot even begin to put my gratitude into words for your commitment and support,” she said in a tweet on Wednesday morning as midterm elections voting was underway.

More Indian-Americans expected to create history

Indian-Americans are likely to have a 100 per cent strike rate for the House of Representatives, political experts told news agencies. The four incumbents - Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal - are likely to be re-elected, PTI reported quoting experts. All four are from the Democratic party.

