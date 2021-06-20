Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Meeting between Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson is possible if...': Kremlin
world news

'Meeting between Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson is possible if...': Kremlin

"No, such a meeting is not being prepared, but it is potentially possible. It is possible if political will prevails in London to mend our bilateral relations, which have been damaged badly at the initiative of London," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
ANI | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 07:36 AM IST
British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace earlier said that Johnson and Putin could meet after the Russia-US summit held on June 16(AP file photo)

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is possible if the British authorities have "political will."

"No, such a meeting is not being prepared, but it is potentially possible. It is possible if political will prevails in London to mend our bilateral relations, which have been damaged badly at the initiative of London," he said on Saturday, reported TASS news.

British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace earlier said that Johnson and Putin could meet after the Russia-US summit held on June 16. On Friday, he noted an interview with the Sky News TV channel that the prime minister was ready to discuss normalization of relations with Russia, if Moscow changed its behavior.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP