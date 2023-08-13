Meghan flaunts her $4 stress patch as she steps out wearing a woollen coat in summer

Captured in the lens, Meghan Markle was seen sporting a $4 NuCalm anti-stress patch, along with a $1,625 robust wool coat, amidst the warm California climate. FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. Meghan will be in New York Tuesday, May 16, 2023, along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, to receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, as the nation’s oldest women’s foundation marks its 50th anniversary. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was on her way to attend an engagement in her hometown of Montecito on Thursday, accompanied by a bodyguard.

The anti-stress patch disc is a device that claims to help users relax and recover by activating the parasympathetic nervous system, according to the product’s website.

A pack of 20 discs costs $80, while a set of 100 discs retails for $400.

The former actress looked makeup-free and cozy in a $1,625 Max Mara Rispoli coat and a $1,225 cashmere Hermès Rayures D’Ete shawl with blue and tan stripes. She accessorized her outfit with a dark blue NuCalm disc, which contrasted with her camel-colored coat.

Prince Harry, 38, is currently on a work trip in Asia, leaving her to take care of their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

The royal couple has also faced some challenges in their personal and professional lives recently.

They have been plagued by rumours of marital problems, which sources close to them have denied to Page Six exclusively in July.

The duo also parted ways with Spotify in June after signing a $20 million deal with the streaming service.

An insider revealed that Spotify executives were unhappy with the amount of content the couple produced. But, Markle, Harry, and Spotify issued a joint statement saying that the termination of the deal was “mutually agreed” upon.

Markle and Harry also received some backlash from Bill Simmons, the head of global sports strategy at Spotify, who called them “lazy” and “f**king grifters” on his podcast in June.

The 42-year-old actress has been open about her struggles with mental health in the past. She revealed that she had suicidal thoughts when she was a senior member of the royal family in her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she said tearfully.

“I would sit up at night, and I was just like, ‘I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out.’”

The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about her mental health issues at a gala in New York City in December 2022.

“We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience,” she said.

“It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you’re not alone, because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don’t see a way out.”

Despite her difficulties, Markle managed to have some fun at Taylor Swift’s concert in Los Angeles earlier this week.