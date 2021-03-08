IND USA
Harry and Meghan are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated hand-out photo. (REUTERS)
Meghan, Harry say UK royals were worried ‘how dark’ their son Archie would be

In another revelation that underlines the former royal couple’s estranged relationship with Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan said they were financially cut off by the UK royal family
By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:06 PM IST

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry alleged in a tell-all interview on Sunday that the British royals were worried “how dark” their son Archie would be.

The son would also not be accorded the usual royal titles, the couple told Oprah Winfrey, the legendary talk show host who conducted a much-anticipated interview for CBS.

In another revelation that underlines the couple’s estranged relationship with Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan said they have been financially cut off by the UK royal family.

Harry said his father Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls. The king-in-waiting of a monarchy struggling to stay relevant had barely just emerged from the setbacks he had suffered over his troubled marriage with Princess Diana.

The deadliest blow in the interview came in the form of allegations of a potentially racist response from the royal family - from at least one unidentified royal - to the child that the couple had been expecting.

“All around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations as how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said, speaking of Archie, their first born. Archie was born on May 6, 2019.

Meghan clarified that she hadn’t heard this particular conversation herself. “That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that the family had with him,” she told Winfrey.

Harry refused to elaborate when asked about it, saying, “That conversation, I am never going to share.”

Meghan said she was told the son would not be granted a royal title or security even before he was born.

“The allegation that there were discussions in the (Buckingham) palace about how dark Meghan’s first baby might be is a devastating one,” Jonny Dymond, the BBC’s royal correspondent, noted. “This is heading into ‘worst-case scenario’ territory for the palace.”

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their official roles in the family as “senior royals” in March 2020 and relocated from London to California.

The two former royals drew a picture of a cold and uncaring British royal family. Meghan said no one prepared her for her role as a royal, in a reminder, royal watchers said, of the reception accorded to Diana.

Meghan added that she didn’t get any help when she reached out, eventually feeling suicidal.

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it - then I would do it,” she said. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

“That was clear and real and frightening and a constant thought,” said Meghan.

