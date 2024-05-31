Meghan Markle asked to swallow her pride and ‘quietly make amends’ with father

A royal commentator has asked Meghan Markle to reconcile with her father before attempting to “change her image.” Meghan Markle leaves after an exhibition sitting volleyball match in Abuja, Nigeria. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, has given multiple media interviews since she met and married Prince Harry, often criticizing his daughter and alleging that she has not communicated with certain family members for years.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Thomas also claimed that Meghan did not visit him after he suffered a stroke.

Meghan ‘killed me and then mourned me’: Thomas Markle

However, the Suits star has claimed in the Sussex Netflix show that she had “lost her dad” and has had a difficult relationship with him.

Prince Harry also mentioned that his wife “was mourning the loss of her father.”

But Thomas told 7News Spotlight that Meghan “killed me and then mourned me” and “I refuse to be buried by her.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry is no longer a ‘Prince’, evidence claims

Meghan has no intention of ‘making amends’ with his father

Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan told GBN America, “She probably won't listen to the best minds around her. This reminds me of our last conversation about Meghan and her inability, for whatever reason, to mend fences with her own sick father.”

“I think if she really had any intention of making amends with not just the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales, but with the British people to whom gave her so much goodwill and the wedding.”

Callahan continued, “Step number one, I think, would be to very quietly make amends with her own father. Show that charity begins at home, and then you make the slow approach to the royals, whom you have so denigrated and accused of terrible things, while you monetized all these accusations.”

“It can't be that they're so terrible that you want nothing to do with them and you could never step foot in the UK again unless it's a luxury Windsor lounge at Heathrow. You may be overreacting. You may have got ahead of your skis a little bit. It's time to get everything right in terms of priorities.”

ALSO READ| King Charles III will not reconcile with Prince Harry because…

Meghan is ‘congenitally incapable of issuing an apology’

“The King is very sick. Kate is fighting a battle. This would be no better time for Meghan to swallow some of that humble pie she's cooking up in that kitchen for American Riviera Orchard, which by the way has yet to issue a single piece of merchandise. But I really believe, as we've seen in the past, she is congenitally incapable of issuing an apology,” the Daily Mail columnist elaborated.

GBNA host Nana Akua nodded, stating, “Well, it does seem that way, and I agree with you 100 per cent.”

ALSO READ| Buckingham Palace issues rare update about Kate Middleton and King Charles amid cancer battle

“If she wants to genuinely improve her image and make people see that she has empathy and compassion, then it does start at home and she should go and see her dad. I don't know, even Prince Harry went to see his father. And these two, Harry and Meghan are as thick as thieves together. So he broke cover to go and do that because he understood and also he loves his father, so I can't understand what planet she's on. If she doesn't do that, I don't get it.”