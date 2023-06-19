After ‘Spotify snub’, Meghan Markle wants to sign a deal with Dior: Report

In the wake of Spotify dropping her podcast, Meghan Markle is exploring the prospect of a new deal with Dior. New York Post have published a report in this regard citing a column in The Mail written by author Caroline Graham on Sunday. The column quotes an unnamed source as sharing the information about Meghan.

Meghan Markle (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There have been rumors for weeks that she’s about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive. If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season,” claimed the source.

ALSO READ| Grand Canyon National Park, the deadliest in US, claims life of 33-year-old man

As per reports, Meghan's talent agency William Morris Endeavor(WME) is trying to "re-invent" her amid the current situation. The latest news comes in the wake of reports that Spotify hasn't renewed Meghan's podcast “Archetypes” for the second season. The Spotify deal was signed in 2020 but delivered just 13 hours of programming in two and half years. The podcast featured several high-profile guests which included the likes of Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Paris Hilton. It won the top podcast award at the People's Choice Awards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report in New York Post highlights that a source at WME claims "the agency has been working on the rebranding of Meghan for weeks."

“Ari is the best in the business when it comes to corporate deals and making money. He’s excited to be representing Meghan and has thrown all his energy into it. The offers have been pouring in, including from other podcast platforms,” claimed the WME insider .

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with the British Royal Family continues to be strained. The pair were not invited to the recently held Trooping the Colour celebration in honour of King Charles III.