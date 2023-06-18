Home / World News / Grand Canyon National Park, the deadliest in US, claims life of 33-year-old man

Grand Canyon National Park, the deadliest in US, claims life of 33-year-old man

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jun 18, 2023 05:00 PM IST

The man couldn't be immediately identified as entering the skywalk requires visitors to store personal stuff like cell phones and backpacks.

Grand Canyon is one of the exciting places to be in USA. But sometimes, one wrong step there can prove to be fatal. Recently, a 33-year-old man died after falling 4,000 feet towards the Colorado River below after he crossed the edge at the Grand Canyon Skywalk attraction.

Image for representation(Getty Images)
Image for representation(Getty Images)

According to a report by New York Post, rescue teams including rope specialists and helicopters found the man's dead body and brought it to the Hualapai Nation, which operates the 10-foot wide, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge which extends 70 feet out over the rim of the canyon.

Meanwhile, Mojave County Sheriff’s Office informed that an investigation is on from all angles including suicide.

Notably, as per records The Grand Canyon ranks as the deadliest national park in America, with the highest number of missing person reports and deaths among the hundreds of US National Park sites. Since the beginning of 2018, at least 56 people have been reported missing from Grand Canyon National Park and at least six have been found dead. Some experts claim that the death toll at the park is likely higher than what the records show.

