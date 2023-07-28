Meghan Markle is great at making an impression, but there's ‘science behind the Markle charm’

Meghan Markle is great at making an impression, etiquette expert Myka Meier says. However, there is "science behind the Markle charm.” A former member of the late Queen's household reportedly gave Myka etiquette training, and she is now an expert in royal protocol.

Meghan Markle arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands on April 15, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

“Meghan is excellent at making a great first impression and there are some techniques that we often spot her using that you can use at your next party too,” Myka said.

“From her posture to her facial movements, there is a science behind the Markle charm...and anyone can learn it," she told Fabulous. Myka further said that Meghan usually carries her clutch bag or accessory in her left hand and makes sure her right hand is free for handshakes in an attempt to be "most approachable.” By doing this, she also does not have to change hands in an awkward gesture while she greets people.

“When you enter a room and after you are introduced to everyone, hold a drink,” Myka said. "It makes you appear more social and approachable at a party!”

Myka said Meghan also sports an open grin to appear more "likeable.” This apparently allows people greeting her feel equally important, the etiquette expert said. Calling these people by their names is also a strategy, and makes them feel respected. Myka said that if a person speaking with Meghan leans back or forward, she tends to mimic the posture to make the person feel easy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under ‘strain’

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed Harry and Meghan have reportedly been put under strain after the fallout of the Duke’s autobiography, ‘Spare.’ The memoir contained several attacks on senior members of the Royal family. Harry appeared in various interviews to promote the book.

Friends and family turned against Harry after his book was released. This put pressure on the couple, according to royal commentator Katie Nicholl.

"My experience with Harry and Meghan – whenever I’ve been with them as a couple, who are very, very close – [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic,” Katie told Page Six.

"However, there have been rumours circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he’s really not welcome here. [The book has] left a bad taste in people’s mouths. It’s further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them,” Katie added.

