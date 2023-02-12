This may be Meghan's 'perfect excuse' for not attending coronation, expert says

Meghan Markle will have the "perfect excuse" for not attending King Charles' coronation in May, a royal expert claimed. According to the expert, the excuse will be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's birthday, which falls on the same day as the coronation.

Royal expert Charles Rae said, "There is also suggestions that only Harry will come. Let's not forget that Meghan has a perfect excuse not to turn up. On the same day, it is the fourth birthday of little Archie. So, it may well be that she'll stay behind and enjoy the celebrations with her son."

“There is an argument that says Harry and Meghan should be there. Then, there also an argument that says they shouldn't be there because of what's happened in the past, the continual sniping at other members of the family,” the expert added.

Calling it a “thorny subject”, the expert said the King Charles "wants his son to be there" because "he is his son" and it is "a big thing and a big event for Britain".

Prince Harry "should be there", the expert asserted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child Archie in 2019. The pair also welcomed a second child, Lilibet Diana, in June 2021.

