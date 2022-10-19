This is Meghan Markle's wish for her daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle said that she wants her daughter to be known for her brains rather than her beauty.

“I want our daughter to aspire to be slightly higher. Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things," Meghan Markle said on the latest episode of her podcast ‘Archetypes’.

Reflecting on her brief stint on the game show “Deal or No Deal” in 2006, Meghan Markle said that she had quit the show because she felt that she was being “reduced to a bimbo.”

“I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” Meghan Markle said.

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo'," she added.

Speaking to Paris Hilton on the episode, Meghan Markle reflected on studying international relations in college and said that she had worked so hard in her life not to be just known for the way she looks.

“I was grateful for the job, but not about how it made me feel, which was not smart. By the way, I was surrounded by smart women … but that wasn’t the focus,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

