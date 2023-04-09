All claims made by ‘social climber’ Meghan Markle's half-sister against her

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha will sue the Duchess of Sussex once again after a previous lawsuit was dismissed by a judge. In the previous case, Samantha Markle had claimed defamation and “injurious falsehood” against Meghan Markle. Samantha made many claims against her half-sister and Prince Harry accusing Meghan of spreading "malicious" lies during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)

But the judge said that Meghan Markle was expressing an "opinion about her childhood", adding, "This upcoming amendment will address certain legal issues that are related to our claims for defamation as it specifically relates to the Oprah interview on CBS."

Samantha Markle had earlier said that Meghan was a "social climber" and claimed that she was ambitious to become a princess. In 2018, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Samantha called Meghan the "duchess of nonsense" and said Prince Harry was being a “wuss”.

Samantha was not invited to the couple's wedding on which she claimed that Meghan's supposed "embarrassment" of her family is “totally reciprocal” and her "fake British accent is also ridiculous."

She later claimed that Meghan Markle was "jealous" of Kate Middleton and even referred to her as Cruella Deville and a "narcissist". On Prince Harry's memoir, Samantha said, “I think he [Harry] is lacking in empathy, remorse, and shame.”

“He is showing a clear disconnect with reality and is so emotionally underdeveloped that he can't move on from this stage where he has resentment over a whole host of issues. I don't think he can think like an adult because I don't think emotionally he is one. It's really par for the course that he's behaving in this bitter and delusionary way,” she added.

