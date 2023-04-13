Is this why Meghan Markle skipped King Charles' coronation? Royal author claims

Meghan Markle thought that it would be difficult for her to not be present for the usual Buckingham Palace balcony appearance for King Charles's coronation, a royal author claimed after Prince Harry and his wife revealed that the former will attend the ceremony alone.

Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)

According to royal author Ingrid Seward, Meghan Markle may have chosen to skip the occasion to avoid embarrassment, as she and Prince Harry will not play an important role in the ceremony. The balcony snub appeared to have been “more than [Meghan] could bear”, the author claimed.

“However pathetic when you have a team of helpers, Meghan can still use the excuse of Archie’s 4th birthday to avoid crossing the Atlantic to be ridiculed, by both the Royal Family and the Brits,” she said.

“Why should she bother. For a girl who makes a huge fuss about which table she has in a restaurant, it would be a terrible insult not to have one of the top seats at the Coronation ceremony," she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be included on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they are not working royals now.

“Now Meghan can play the martyr if she pleases. Certainly, the rest of Harry’s family especially Kate and William will be delighted she is not there. King Charles and Queen Camilla will also be mighty relieved,” the royal author said, adding that she believes the couple's son Archie has lost a major opporunity as, "The real loser is little Archie. How exciting it would have been to see the soldiers, carriages and horses of his grandfather’s armies. What a shame he was denied the opportunity however hard for his parents."

