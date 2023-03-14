Not British? Meghan 'wants' children to be 'American through and through'

Meghan Markle wants her children with Prince Harry to be more American than British, a royal author claimed. Author Tom Quinn said that Meghan Markle wants her children to have more of a media career than a royal career.

“I think they're much more likely to have a glittering media career than a glittering royal career, just because that will be the massive influence, you know, they're living in America, they're living next door to film people and celebrities, that'll be their world,” Tom Quinn said.

“We know that from other film people that their children might struggle a bit but you always find that they're involved at some level with Hollywood if that's where you grow up, that's what you take in,” he added.

“I think it's extremely unlikely they'll suddenly come back and take part in the sort of activities that younger royals take part in over here, you know, they're going to be American through and through and I think that's the way Meghan wants it,” the author further explained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet are sixth and seventh in line to the throne. Recently, announcing Lilibet's christening, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used the title ‘Princess’ for her.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said.

